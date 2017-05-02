Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Wade Barrett Shoots On Colin Farrell In ‘Dead Man Down’

05.02.17 1 hour ago

WWE Studios

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Edge cracked jokes, ate donuts and held a gun to a child’s head in Bending The Rules.

This Week: Dead Man Down (2013)
Tagline: “Revenge Is Coming.”
WWE Superstar: Wade Barrett
Also Starring: Colin Farrell, Terrence Howard, Noomi Rapace
Synopsis: In New York City, a crime lord’s right-hand man is helped by a woman seeking retribution. (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix [currently unavailable] / Amazon / YouTube

Unlike previous installments of Pro Wrestling Movie Club (and most WWE Studios releases in general), Dead Man Down not only does not feature a WWE Superstar in a leading role, it actually features real Hollywood actors and earned a real-deal theatrical release. That will happen when you shell out for Colin Farrell and Terrence Howard (aka the man who believes that one multiplied by one equals two). But does that mean the movie is any good? Let’s find out.

TAGSDEAD MAN DOWNpro wrestling movie clubWADE BARRETTWWEWWE STUDIOS

