Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Edge cracked jokes, ate donuts and held a gun to a child’s head in Bending The Rules.

This Week: Dead Man Down (2013)

Tagline: “Revenge Is Coming.”

WWE Superstar: Wade Barrett

Also Starring: Colin Farrell, Terrence Howard, Noomi Rapace

Synopsis: In New York City, a crime lord’s right-hand man is helped by a woman seeking retribution. (via IMDB)

Unlike previous installments of Pro Wrestling Movie Club (and most WWE Studios releases in general), Dead Man Down not only does not feature a WWE Superstar in a leading role, it actually features real Hollywood actors and earned a real-deal theatrical release. That will happen when you shell out for Colin Farrell and Terrence Howard (aka the man who believes that one multiplied by one equals two). But does that mean the movie is any good? Let’s find out.