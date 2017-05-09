Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Big Show Farts Around In ‘Knucklehead’

WWE Studios

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Wade Barrett rubbed shoulders with Colin Farrell and played a mean game of foosball in Dead Man Down.

This Week: Knucklehead (2010)

Tagline: “A Knock-Out Comedy Of Gigantic Proportions.”

WWE Superstar: The Big Show

Also Starring: Mark Feuerstein, Melora Hardin, Dennis Farina

Synopsis: After con artist Eddie Sullivan (Feuerstein) incurs a large debt with a local criminal ringleader, he creates a get-rich-quick scheme and enlists a sweet gentle giant named Walter (Wight) as his unwitting accomplice. (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube