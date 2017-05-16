Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Funkasaurus Goes Extinct In ‘No One Lives’

#WWE
05.16.17 44 mins ago

WWE Studios

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Big Show farted a lot and also wrestled a grizzly bear in Knucklehead.
This Week: No One Lives (2013)
Tagline: “Everyone Runs. Everyone Hides.”
WWE Superstar: Brodus Clay
Also Starring: Luke Evans, Adelaide Clemens, Lee Tergesen
Synopsis: A gang of ruthless highway killers kidnap a wealthy couple traveling cross country only to shockingly discover that things are not what they seem. (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube [currently unavailable]

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBRODUS CLAYNO ONE LIVESpro wrestling movie clubWWEWWE STUDIOS

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP