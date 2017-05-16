Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Big Show farted a lot and also wrestled a grizzly bear in Knucklehead.
This Week: No One Lives (2013)
Tagline: “Everyone Runs. Everyone Hides.”
WWE Superstar: Brodus Clay
Also Starring: Luke Evans, Adelaide Clemens, Lee Tergesen
Synopsis: A gang of ruthless highway killers kidnap a wealthy couple traveling cross country only to shockingly discover that things are not what they seem. (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube [currently unavailable]
Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Funkasaurus Goes Extinct In ‘No One Lives’
Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Big Show farted a lot and also wrestled a grizzly bear in Knucklehead.
Join The Discussion: Log In With