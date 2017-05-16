WWE Studios

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: The Big Show farted a lot and also wrestled a grizzly bear in Knucklehead.

This Week: No One Lives (2013)

Tagline: “Everyone Runs. Everyone Hides.”

WWE Superstar: Brodus Clay

Also Starring: Luke Evans, Adelaide Clemens, Lee Tergesen

Synopsis: A gang of ruthless highway killers kidnap a wealthy couple traveling cross country only to shockingly discover that things are not what they seem. (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube [currently unavailable]