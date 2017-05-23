Pro Wrestling Movie Club: John Cena Cowboys Up In ‘The Reunion’

Promotional Image

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Brodus Clay was turned into a human Tauntaun by Gaston from Beauty And The Beast in No One Lives.

This Week: The Reunion (2011)

Tagline: “Last Chance. Long Odds.”

WWE Superstar: John Cena

Also Starring: Ethan Embry, Boyd Holbrook, Amy Smart

Synopsis: Sam and Leo Cleary have grown up hating each other, and neither likes their juvenile delinquent kid brother, Douglas, to whom they’ve only recently been introduced. The sons share the same father, a womanizing drunk, but all have different mothers. Their father died a rich man and when they’re brought together by their sister Nina to learn which of them will inherit the old man’s fortune, they are handed an unpleasant surprise. A requirement of the will is that the three estranged siblings go into business together as bail bondsmen. Their first job is to bring in a parole violator who has left Leo with a $250,000 debt. Their search will take them into the mountains of Mexico where they encounter a drug lord and uncover a kidnapping plot, masterminded by an embittered entrepreneur that will endanger them all. (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube