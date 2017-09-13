YouTube

In addition to busting up the Chairman’s skull with a headbutt (devastatingly not listed on our Vegas odds post, smh), Tuesday night’s main event Smackdown Live segment between Vince McMahon and Kevin Owens also busted social media wide open. Fans and insiders alike could not stop talking about the shocking, violent end of the episode that culminated in Owens mercilessly attacking a brutalizing a 70-year-old man in ways that even Vince McMahon hasn’t experienced before.

The highest of praise came from a man who knows something about making money in this business, Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster also knows something about signing the bottom of your tweets like you operate a shared business account in 2008, but we’re here for Kevin’s big moment, not to dog an old man on social media.