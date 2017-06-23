Randy Orton Will Star In A Movie Directed By Seth Green

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
06.23.17

YouTube

Randy Orton is keeping himself plenty busy as a main event fixture over on Smackdown Live, and is currently embroiled in a feud against himself to determine how far he can fling a Singh Brother, and how many hits he can get in on the second one before the first one lands. Orton is a 13-time world champion and as close to a lock for the Hall of Fame as you can get without being named John Cena, but he’s also an occasional actor!

In fact, Orton’s acting career is as deliberate as his in-ring style, as he has starred in a movie every two years without fail since 2011, when he appeared in That’s What I Am. He followed that up with 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded in 2013, The Condemned 2 in 2015, and now he has signed on for a supporting role in Seth Green’s directorial debut, if you can believe it.

Deadline reports that Changeland will star Green, who also wrote the film, and Breckin Meyer will co-star. The rest of the cast includes Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Macauley Culkin, and Rose Williams. That’s … an amazing cast, honestly.

The film begins production this week, and while the plot details are scarce at the moment, Deadline claims that the story involved Green as a “hesitant character undergoing a personal crisis.” Hey, me too!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSRANDY ORTONseth greenWWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 5 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 16 hours ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 23 hours ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP