Randy Orton Will Be Taking Significant Time Off In Early 2018

Youtube

Randy Orton had a unique year in 2017. He won the Royal Rumble, which was definitely an … interesting choice, and also definitely a surprise. After that, he had a lengthy feud with Bray Wyatt, and won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. That match was a disaster, and ended up setting the tone for the rest of Orton’s 2017, as he and Wyatt followed that up with a House of Horrors match, which was also historically terrible and universally panned.

Orton spent the next few months waging war against Jinder Mahal, to whom he lost the WWE Championship. They had another universally-panned match, this one a Punjabi Prison match at Battleground. He also spent some time sniping at people on the internet for enjoying dives in pro wrestling.

From both a storyline and an in-ring standpoint, it was probably the worst year of Orton’s career. At 37 years old, he’s certainly got stuff left in the tank, but with a young family at home, he’s definitely getting to the point where he wants a more relaxed schedule. When he was on the Edge and Christian podcast a few months ago, he talked about wanting to wrestle in a T-shirt, and work less often in the future.