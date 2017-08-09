WWE Raw Ratings Continue To Rise On The Road To SummerSlam

08.09.17 2 hours ago

Last week, WWE saw had its biggest audience for Raw in over three months. This week’s Raw was headlined by a Last Man Standing match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. It wasn’t advertised during last week’s show, but WWE did mention it on social media and their website in the days leading up to it.

There were 3.23 million viewers for this week’s Raw, according to Showbuzz Daily, which is a slight increase from the 3.16 million viewers from last week. The first hour did 3.26 million viewers, hour two was the highest of the show like usual with 3.31 million viewers and the third hour headlined by Strowman vs. Reigns did 3.14 million viewers. Raw was the highest rated show on cable on Monday night as well, which is great because sometimes some Fox News shows beat them.

