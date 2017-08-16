Raw Ratings Hold Steady Before WWE SummerSlam

Youtube

The road to WWE SummerSlam has provided some good news in terms of television ratings for Monday Night Raw. The numbers have been consistently up over the last month thanks to the excitement surrounding the Universal Title match at SummerSlam with Brock Lesnar defending the BIG RED BELT (not exactly the BIG GOLD BELT, is it?) against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe in a fourway match this Sunday.

While WWE would have liked to see a rise in this week’s ratings, they actually went down a bit from last week because this week’s show did 3.223 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily. Last week’s number came in 3.23 million viewers in the final tally, so it’s really not much of a drop at all. That show was headlined by the much publicized Reigns vs. Strowman Last Man Standing match that was heavily promoted.