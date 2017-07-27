Reby Hardy Rants About GFW Again, Calling Jeff Jarrett ‘Weak’ And ‘A Liar’

07.27.17 56 mins ago

Reby Hardy, the wife of WWE Superstar Matt Hardy, has no problem speaking her mind about the Hardy Boyz “broken” characters when she feels inclined to. This time, she really made things personal with Jeff Jarrett, who runs the creative side of Global Force Wrestling, which used to be Total Nonstop Action.

To briefly recap where we left off in the story about the Hardy Boyz (Matt, Jeff, Reby and family) having issues with Impact Wrestling, the two sides nearly came to a deal two weeks ago and even agreed on financial terms. After it appeared that the “Broken” issue was settled, Jarrett and company asked for more, which the Hardys declined. They are back to a stalemate.

Part of the terms of that deal involved Reby, who just gave birth to her second son last month, because of how often she has publicly ranted about how angry she is with the Impact side. If you need reminders, here’s a memorable rant from early March and again in late March. Those “F**k That Owl” shirts sold well too. The drama continued in May too. Needless to say, it would be nice if there was a resolution soon, but according to Reby’s tweets today it’s not happening yet.

