Reby Hardy Tore The New Impact Wrestling Regime To Shreds On Twitter

Matt Hardy and the rest of his Broken family are now free of the clutches of Impact Wrestling‘s (and their owl mascot’s) talons. Hardy has filed for a trademark on his characters, which he created, but it now appears there might be a whole new bad-blood feud brewing between the Hardys and Impact.

During Thursday night’s episode of Impact, the TNA tag team titles were “teleported” to Decay (in a cheeky quasi-homage, or maybe diss, to the Hardys’ aborted Expedition of Gold). Matt Hardy had some kayfabe fun on Twitter during the episode, and also earlier in the day had some words of encouragement and solidarity for the people still on the Impact roster.

Many VALIANT Men & Women remain in the TNA trenches fighting in the #GreatWar. I may exist on another PLANE now..But FIGHT ONWARD, Soldiers. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 9, 2017

In response, Anthem’s Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm tweeted some mutual respect at Matt on Friday morning.

We thank @matthardybrand for a superb performance in Broken Universe. May the seven deities guide with their Broken Brilliance left behind — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 10, 2017

And then a few minutes later, all hell broke loose, as Reby Sky (AKA Reby Hardy, Matt’s wife) began a tweetstorm directed at Nordholm, Jeff Jarrett, and all the rest of those in charge of the new regime over at Impact.

LMAO FUCK YOU GUYS @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett @IMPACTWRESTLING MORE than happy to play this game — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Reby insinuated that just a few hours after Nordholm’s “mutual respect” tweet, Impact filed suit against Matt, or some portion of the Hardys. It’s unclear whether a lawsuit has actually been filed, or for what, but the best guesses would be trying to claim ownership of the Broken Universe or suing for some sort of breach of contract. Here is Reby’s full rant, condensed in block quote form for ease of reading [sic]: