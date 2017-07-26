Youtube

The only thing that’s for sure about WWE’s brand split is that nothing is for sure, because things change all the time. Just look at the WWE’s best backstage interviewer and host, Renee Young. When the brand split happened last year, Young only appeared on Smackdown while Raw had the likes of Mike Rome, Charly Caruso and others appearing on Raw. Young also got to host the Talking Smack show on WWE Network after Smackdown was over. A few weeks ago, WWE announced Talking Smack was going to be canceled as a weekly show and only to be used after WWE pay-per-view events. The reported main reason for Talking Smack ending as a weekly show was because WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon didn’t like it.

One of the saddest things about Talking Smack being canceled as a weekly show is that Renee found out via Twitter when I tweeted her about it.

Hmmmm that's one way to get news. https://t.co/sNIYUZfD7N — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

To Renee’s credit, her and former Talking Smack co-host Daniel Bryan have had fun with it as they released the “Smacking Talk” show with Chad Gable as the guest. It was pretty funny and I hope there are more episodes in the future.