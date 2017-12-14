Youtube

It’s fair to say that Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest cruiserweight wrestlers of all time. He burst onto the scene in the United States and around the world over 20 years ago. By the time he was in his early 20s, he was having some of the best matches in wrestling history, like his all-time classic at Halloween Havoc 1997 against Eddie Guerrero, when Rey was only 22 years old.

Mysterio was a star in WCW from 1996 until the company’s closing in 2001. When he arrived in WWE in the summer of 2002, he quickly became one of the biggest names in the company, eventually winning both of WWE’s world titles. Mysterio’s WWE run ended in February 2015 due to knee injuries and general unhappiness with his role. In late 2015, Mysterio signed with Lucha Underground, and appeared on seasons two and three of their show.

Last month, after an interminable wait, Lucha Underground announced that there would indeed be a fourth season of the beloved series. Mysterio was one of the biggest names in the promotion for the last two years, but it appears as though he won’t return to the Temple