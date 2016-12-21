Believe it or not, but it’s actually been over a year since it was first announced that ESPN would be making a 30 For 30 documentary about the one and only Ric Flair. Sure, it might have been made just to stick it to Bill Simmons a little bit, but it’s still something we can all get behind and get excited about. The last we heard (in May!), the documentary was just beginning to be edited, but these things can tend to take a while.

Since that last update, the 30 For 30 on the history of the XFL has gotten a release date and has released a trailer, so it was a little surprising that ESPN Front Row released a tiny little bit of footage from the Ric Flair documentary this week. The in-ring interview matches up with the set photos we’ve seen, and as expected, it sure looks great.

Alas, there’s still no release date for the Flair doc, but we’re assured that it will still be coming out in 2017. We know it’ll be great, even though most of us know Flair’s life story by heart at this point. I guess we’ll just have to content ourselves with that sweet-ass XFL documentary. Life is difficult.