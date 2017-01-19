The NFL regular season may be over (and WWE may be reaping the resultant ratings benefits), but we’re in the thick of the playoffs now, where emotions are riding high, and the first team to throw a hat on Ric Flair gets the most fire NFL/WWE promo of the year. So please enjoy the above, where Charlotte native and diehard Cleveland Cavaliers fan (or Chicago Cubs, or whatever) Ric Flair waxes smack-talkian on the assorted candied asses of the Green Bay Packers, all for the support of his beloved [checks words written on palm] Atlanta Falcons.

(In fairness, Flair has been getting the Falcons fired up all season long, so he’s not a Johnny-come-lately or bandwagoner here.)

Here is a handy transcription, for those of you who aren’t fluent in NAITCHA BOY, or if your work computer has a filter on the rantings and ravings of a guy wearing two or more pieces of authentic NFL merchandise. (That work filter is invaluable, let me tell you want.)

“We didn’t want Dallas, we wanted Aaron Rodgers. The best, they say. Guess what, Aaron? Matt Ryan! Is the best quarterback in football today. He’s the MVP! And on Sunday, at 3:05, Atlanta, Georgia, the Falcons — WOOOOO! — they ride it out! They ride high. Remember! Remember! To be the team, you gotta beat the team. And in Atlanta, Georgia right now, the Atlanta Falcons are the team. WOOOOOOO! Limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’, that’s the Falcons, kids. WOOO! Julio! I love you!”

Look, regardless of your NFL (or WCW, I guess) rooting affiliation, you simply can’t argue with Flair: In Atlanta, Georgia, right now, the Atlanta Falcons are the team. They’re the team in that city. And until they move to Los Angeles like every other NFL franchise, Flair will continue to be correct. That’s what we call semantics, kids.

At least he let Julio know that he loves him. He forgot to tell him he’ll see him later down by the schoolyard, though.