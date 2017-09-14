Ric Flair Got A Hospital Visit From His Good Friend Charles Barkley

WWE

Ric Flair’s health issues have been a major story this summer after having emergency surgery last month. The 16-time World Heavyweight Champion had a 20% chance to live according to friends like Jerry Lawler, yet he survived his ordeal and was even cutting promos on the nursing staff about how he’s going to get back to being “The Nature Boy” that we all know and love. People like his fiancee Wendy Barlow said that Flair surviving is a “miracle” and Triple H also used the word “miracle” when talking about him as well.

Flair is recovering day by day and updating his fans on Twitter and Facebook regularly with a fiery “I ain’t dead yet” promo that put a smile on all of our faces two weeks ago.

Earlier today, the two time WWE Hall of Famer Flair posted this photo with Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who is known for being one of the best NBA players ever and also have an over the top personality like Flair.