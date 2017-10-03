Youtube

There’s a new WWE book out in stores called “Second Nature” and it’s the story of Ric Flair and his daughter Charlotte Flair. Over the last few months, the Flair family has dealt with a lot due to Ric’s health problems in August, but thankfully Ric is doing much better even though he was given just a 20% chance to survive.

Since then, Ric has done a promo on social media saying “I Ain’t Dead Yet” and claimed that he had sex with 10,000 women in his life.

As for Charlotte, she was right there with her dad when she could be, took a few weeks off her WWE life to be with him and once things looked better for him, she was back on the road working as a WWE superstar. This Sunday night, Charlotte challenges Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Charlotte has also done a lot of interviews talking about the book she did with her dad, and meeting fans at appearances to promote the book.