Charlotte Flair Wrote A Heartfelt Letter In Tribute To Her Father

11.16.17 1 hour ago

Charlotte Flair had a big week because she won the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Natalya during this week’s Smackdown. It was an emotional night for Charlotte because the match took place in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was the first Smackdown Women’s Championship win for Charlotte. She had previously won the NXT Women’s Title, the now defunct Divas Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship four times. Needless to say, she has done very well during her WWE career so far and there’s still plenty left to go.

It has also been a very emotional year for Charlotte because her legendary father Ric Flair had a huge health scare in August where he was given a 20 percent chance to live, yet there he was on Smackdown this week celebrating with her. It was one of the best moments on WWE TV this year because of what Ric went through. Charlotte and Ric also wrote a book together called ‘Second Nature’ that was released a few months ago and Ric’s life was profiled in the recent ESPN 30 for 30 special about him.

