Two Different NFL Players Paid Tribute To Ric Flair With Custom Cleats

ESPN

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair has created an incredible legacy for himself throughout his career. So much so that his influence can be felt from wrestling to hip hop, and, if he’s to be believed, a pretty intense number of women.

On Sunday, we were reminded of his influence on professional sports when not one, but two NFL players paid tribute to The Nature Boy. Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu rocked different custom-painted Under Armour cleats for their week 4 match-up against the Buffalo Bills: