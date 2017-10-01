Two Different NFL Players Paid Tribute To Ric Flair With Custom Cleats

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Atlanta Falcons #Ric Flair #NFL #WWE
10.01.17 11 mins ago

ESPN

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair has created an incredible legacy for himself throughout his career. So much so that his influence can be felt from wrestling to hip hop, and, if he’s to be believed, a pretty intense number of women.

On Sunday, we were reminded of his influence on professional sports when not one, but two NFL players paid tribute to The Nature Boy. Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu rocked different custom-painted Under Armour cleats for their week 4 match-up against the Buffalo Bills:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Atlanta Falcons#Ric Flair#NFL#WWE
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSJACKSONVILLE JAGUARSNFLRic FlairshoesStyle - Kicks and GearWWE

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 2 days ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP