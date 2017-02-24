A Loving Look Back At Ric Flair’s Most Memorable Moments In TNA

#Ric Flair #TNA
02.24.17 37 mins ago 2 Comments

Ric Flair once said that he wasn’t really Ric Flair in TNA, he was just there because he missed the business. Well, as much as he’d like to say that, nobody BUT Ric Flair (and his butt) could pull off the kind of shenanigans he got away with during his TNA tenure.

While we could take a look at some his promos that were actually good, or his legends match against Sting, we’d be ignoring some of his very best moments with the company. Flair claimed that he spent most of his time in Orlando at the bar across the street, and, well, after running down these videos, we’re inclined to believe him.

So without further ado, and in no particular order, here are some of Ric Flair’s most … well, let’s call them memorable moments in TNA.

TOPICS#Ric Flair#TNA
TAGSHULK HOGANIMPACT WRESTLINGRic FlairSTINGTNA

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP