Ric Flair once said that he wasn’t really Ric Flair in TNA, he was just there because he missed the business. Well, as much as he’d like to say that, nobody BUT Ric Flair (and his butt) could pull off the kind of shenanigans he got away with during his TNA tenure.

While we could take a look at some his promos that were actually good, or his legends match against Sting, we’d be ignoring some of his very best moments with the company. Flair claimed that he spent most of his time in Orlando at the bar across the street, and, well, after running down these videos, we’re inclined to believe him.

So without further ado, and in no particular order, here are some of Ric Flair’s most … well, let’s call them memorable moments in TNA.