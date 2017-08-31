Triple H appeared on ESPN Sportscenter on Thursday morning to talk about various WWE topics including the Mae Young Classic on WWE Network. Triple H was also asked about the health of Ric Flair, who Triple H called “one of my best friends.”
Here’s what Triple H had to say about Ric Flair’s health after being hospitalized for over two weeks:
“He’s doing much better. I spoke to him a couple of days ago on the phone and I’ll speak to him again today. I tried yesterday, but we missed eachother. He’s doing much better. To be honest, it’s a miracle. He was in a very bad place and he had some health issues that just all of a sudden, they all just exasterbated themselves and he got into a really bad place. I said it when it happened to him, if anybody can kick out of this and kick out on two and a half, it’ll be Flair. He’s like teflon (laughs). He just keeps on going.
He’s not out of the woods 100 percent yet, but he’s doing much better, so if everybody keeps him in their thoughts still it will be great. He’s gonna be there and I guarantee you’ll him see him strutting down the aisle one more time giving everybody the big ‘WOO’ and doing what he does. He lives, literally, for his fans.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With