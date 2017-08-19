Ric Flair Is Reportedly Progressing And Is Already Cutting Promos On Hospital Staff

#Ric Flair #WWE
08.19.17 6 mins ago

More updates have come out about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s condition, and we’re happy to say those reports are both encouraging and also extremely Ric Flair. Melinda Morris Zanoni, a rep from Legacy Talent and Entertainment, gave the good news via Twitter on her client’s current status:

The Nature Boy was hospitalized in Atlanta earlier this week for what was initially described as “routine monitoring.” His fiancee, Wendy Barlow, brought him to the hospital with what she described as “severe abdominal pain.” It was then revealed that he had been placed in a medically-induced coma, and underwent surgery that left him in critical condition.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#WWE
TAGSRic FlairWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 day ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP