More updates have come out about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s condition, and we’re happy to say those reports are both encouraging and also extremely Ric Flair. Melinda Morris Zanoni, a rep from Legacy Talent and Entertainment, gave the good news via Twitter on her client’s current status:

Happy 2 report @RicFlairNatrBoy is awake, communicating & progressing..but there are complications so needs rest for the 1st time in 40 yrs — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017

The Nature Boy was hospitalized in Atlanta earlier this week for what was initially described as “routine monitoring.” His fiancee, Wendy Barlow, brought him to the hospital with what she described as “severe abdominal pain.” It was then revealed that he had been placed in a medically-induced coma, and underwent surgery that left him in critical condition.