Ric Flair Was Reportedly Hospitalized This Weekend

#Ric Flair #Pro Wrestling #WWE
08.12.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE Network

Bad news and good news. The bad news is that pro wrestling legend ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday morning, having been admitted by his family and taken to an ICU.

The good news, at least from the point of view of Flair’s rep (by way of Pro Wrestling Sheet), is that despite the scary scenario the hospitalization was for “routine monitoring” and there is “no reason to panic.”

Here’s the rep’s full statement, via PWS (which stemmed from a tweet from his manager):

“Yes, Ric is checked into a hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic. Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend … Nature Boy style!”

While diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair, the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer is 68-years old, so even a hospital visit for routine monitoring is something we’re scared to read about. The world has already lost several of Flair’s biggest peers and rivals like Dusty Rhodes and Rowdy Roddy Piper over the past few years, so let’s keep Naitch as healthy as we can, okay?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGShospitalizedPRO WRESTLINGRic FlairWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 3 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP