Ric Flair Was Reportedly Hospitalized This Weekend

Bad news and good news. The bad news is that pro wrestling legend ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday morning, having been admitted by his family and taken to an ICU.

The good news, at least from the point of view of Flair’s rep (by way of Pro Wrestling Sheet), is that despite the scary scenario the hospitalization was for “routine monitoring” and there is “no reason to panic.”

Here’s the rep’s full statement, via PWS (which stemmed from a tweet from his manager):

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

“Yes, Ric is checked into a hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic. Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend … Nature Boy style!”

While diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair, the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer is 68-years old, so even a hospital visit for routine monitoring is something we’re scared to read about. The world has already lost several of Flair’s biggest peers and rivals like Dusty Rhodes and Rowdy Roddy Piper over the past few years, so let’s keep Naitch as healthy as we can, okay?