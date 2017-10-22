Ric Flair Rallied The Astros With A Video Message Before Game 7 Of The ALCS

#Houston Astros #Ric Flair
10.21.17 12 mins ago

Twitter

The Houston Astros hosted the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night, and the Texas team pulled out its secret weapon before first pitch.

Ric Flair appeared inside Minute Maid Park via video before the game to say “play ball” in front of a raucous crowd. It was rumored that the team would ask Flair to make a video appearance if the Astros were able to force a Game 7 in the series, and on Friday night they came through with a win in Game 6 to even it at three.

On Saturday night, Flair himself appeared on video to “wooo” the Astros to victory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Houston Astros#Ric Flair
TAGSHOUSTON ASTROSRic Flair

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP