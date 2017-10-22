Twitter

The Houston Astros hosted the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night, and the Texas team pulled out its secret weapon before first pitch.

Ric Flair appeared inside Minute Maid Park via video before the game to say “play ball” in front of a raucous crowd. It was rumored that the team would ask Flair to make a video appearance if the Astros were able to force a Game 7 in the series, and on Friday night they came through with a win in Game 6 to even it at three.

On Saturday night, Flair himself appeared on video to “wooo” the Astros to victory.