Ric Flair’s Fiancee Provided More Details About His Medical Condition

The pro wrestling world has been intensely focused this week on the health and wellbeing of double Hall of Famer Ric Flair, as the greatest of all time is still in an Atlanta hospital following surgery. His family is with him at this time, and up until this point, details about his ailment and the nature of the surgery have been scarce.

The first definitive-sounding news that came out about Flair’s procedure indicated that it was a colon surgery to remove a blockage that had caused his kidneys to fail. That was apparently on the case, as Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, posted an update to family and friends on Facebook to disclose some more information. A screenshot of her update was originally posted by TMZ and was later confirmed on ESPN.