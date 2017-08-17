Ric Flair’s Fiancee Provided More Details About His Medical Condition

#Ric Flair #WWE
08.17.17 2 hours ago

The pro wrestling world has been intensely focused this week on the health and wellbeing of double Hall of Famer Ric Flair, as the greatest of all time is still in an Atlanta hospital following surgery. His family is with him at this time, and up until this point, details about his ailment and the nature of the surgery have been scarce.

The first definitive-sounding news that came out about Flair’s procedure indicated that it was a colon surgery to remove a blockage that had caused his kidneys to fail. That was apparently on the case, as Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, posted an update to family and friends on Facebook to disclose some more information. A screenshot of her update was originally posted by TMZ and was later confirmed on ESPN.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair#WWE
TAGSFIFI THE FRENCH MAIDRic FlairWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 22 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP