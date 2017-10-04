It wasn’t that long ago that the world braced for the worst when it came to Ric Flair. In mid-August, the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer was admitted to the ICU of a local hospital, put into a medically induced coma, and eventually had surgery on his colon.

Thankfully, he recovered, and is in the process of rebooting his Nature Boy persona as only he can. Step one? Fire his management. Step two? Claim he’s sold 10,000 tickets to Space Mountain. (Oldest ride, longest line indeed.)

Now, it appears Naitch is ready to strut out in the public eye once more: His first public appearance since his health scare will be November 18 as a part of the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta.