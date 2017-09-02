Ric Flair Announced ‘I Ain’t Dead Yet’ In His First Public Video Statement Since Hospitalization

#Ric Flair #WWE
09.02.17 47 mins ago

Ric Flair gave his first public statement since his hospitalization last month, and though the Nature Boy is just a few weeks removed from a significant health scare he had a bit of his classic charm.

Flair posted on Twitter on Saturday, his first official public appearance since his hospitalization for organ failure. Though we’ve been updated about his status by a number of people associated with the Flair family and WWE, the Nature Boy himself has stayed out of the public eye as he recovered.

Flair’s Twitter account had been posting despite his condition, and he said earlier in the week that “Naitch WILL be back.” But on Saturday his Twitter posted a video of Flair himself giving fans an update.

Flair wore a shirt that said “I ain’t dead yet motherf–kers,” and his message reflected that sentiment as well.

