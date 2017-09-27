Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the plans we had for SummerSlam weekend this year was a Puma event held at a Foot Locker in Times Square, featuring the legendary 16-time World Champion and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair.

Unexpectedly, Flair got sick. So sick, in fact, that it looked for a while like he wouldn’t survive. The good news is that Flair did survive, because diamonds are forever, and so is Ric Flair. The other good news is that while we didn’t get to talk to Flair about wrestling, we got to talk to wrestling about Flair.

Above is a little video we put together on Flair, with interviews from some of his peers, people he’s influenced, and wrestling fans who couldn’t imagine the sports-entertainment business without him. Special guests include Braun Strowman, Kurt Angle, The New Day, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Dean Ambrose, Bobby Roode, Bray Wyatt and even shoe designer Alexander John. Everyone we asked about Slick Ric not only had an opinion about him, they had a lot to say. As you’re watching, take a minute to really process a living legend of a sport who has undeniably influenced every single person in it.

Keep getting better, Naitch!