Ric Flair sure loves a good story doesn’t he? When you live the life of a 16-time World Champion (WOO!) you can talk about everything from your sex life to how he realized he was a an alcoholic.

This year has been very newsworthy for the Nature Boy. He nearly died after suffering an illness in August, after which doctors gave him a 20 percent chance to live, but thankfully he got through that scare. Flair also released a new book called Second Nature, co-written with his daughter Charlotte Flair. And in November, there was a great ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about his life, where he was very honest and candid about his experiences.

Flair recently appeared on the “School of Morton” podcast with his good friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky Morton. The show is hosted by Scotty Campbell, who sent along some interesting comments from the guys, including a near-death experience on a boat for Flair. Here’s how Flair explained the story of falling off a boat that was moving, and Morton being the one that rescued him.