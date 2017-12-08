Ric Flair Shared A Story About Ricky Morton Saving Him After He Fell Off A Boat

#Ric Flair
12.08.17 2 hours ago

Youtube

Ric Flair sure loves a good story doesn’t he? When you live the life of a 16-time World Champion (WOO!) you can talk about everything from your sex life to how he realized he was a an alcoholic.

This year has been very newsworthy for the Nature Boy. He nearly died after suffering an illness in August, after which doctors gave him a 20 percent chance to live, but thankfully he got through that scare. Flair also released a new book called Second Nature, co-written with his daughter Charlotte Flair. And in November, there was a great ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about his life, where he was very honest and candid about his experiences.

Flair recently appeared on the “School of Morton” podcast with his good friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky Morton. The show is hosted by Scotty Campbell, who sent along some interesting comments from the guys, including a near-death experience on a boat for Flair. Here’s how Flair explained the story of falling off a boat that was moving, and Morton being the one that rescued him.

“I was trying to figure out my way. It was about a mile to the shore each way … maybe a little less. I was trying to figure out which way was closer when you guys found me.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ric Flair
TAGSRic Flairricky morton

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP