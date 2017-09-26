Ric Flair Estimates He’s Had Sex With 10,000 Women

Ric Flair is one of the most famous pro wrestlers ever and he also lived a life of luxury. Flair has said as much of late as he has battled a life threatening illness that was brought on in part by his lifestyle and an addiction to alcohol that Flair denied for years, but admitted it has been something he realizes now.
While his 16 World Championships are tied for the most all-time with John Cena, Flair mentioned another number during the filming of his 30 for 30 special that will debut on ESPN this November. According to People, Flair claimed in the documentary that he has had sex with 10,000 women in his lifetime.
When Flair was interviewed by People a few weeks ago, he said “I wish I hadn’t said that, because of my grandkids,” and added, “I only love one now.”
Oldest ride, longest line! WOOOOOO!
I’m gonna need a Steiner math check, but that’d be like 2 different women every single day for the past 50+ years. That seems juuuuuust a bit far fetched
Not even close. You need 27.4 years to get to 10,000 days. Over 50+ years, that’s barely a half a woman per day.
You’re assuming he’d be having sex since the day he was born. I started him at age 13.
I hit post too soon. So at 55 years of Space Mountaining is roughly 20,000 days, so that’s 1 new woman every 2 days. Still absurd
Ah but you’re still counting like he’s going one-at-a-time. But Prime Flair was presumably going though them in sets of five. That way he could even work up a buffer of sorts for leaner years.
He’s got a long ways to catch the Stilt.
“…AND TWICE ON SUNDAY!”