Ric Flair Estimates He’s Had Sex With 10,000 Women

#Ric Flair #WWE
09.26.17 1 hour ago 8 Comments

Youtube

Ric Flair is one of the most famous pro wrestlers ever and he also lived a life of luxury. Flair has said as much of late as he has battled a life threatening illness that was brought on in part by his lifestyle and an addiction to alcohol that Flair denied for years, but admitted it has been something he realizes now.

While his 16 World Championships are tied for the most all-time with John Cena, Flair mentioned another number during the filming of his 30 for 30 special that will debut on ESPN this November. According to People, Flair claimed in the documentary that he has had sex with 10,000 women in his lifetime.

When Flair was interviewed by People a few weeks ago, he said “I wish I hadn’t said that, because of my grandkids,” and added, “I only love one now.”

