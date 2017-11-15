Ric Flair Helped Charlotte Celebrate Her Title Win In North Carolina

USA Network

Ric Flair is on the minds of a lot of fans right now. Whether it’s active pro wrestling viewers, lapsed fans, or even people who are largely ignorant of what goes on in the squared circle, the Flair 30 For 30 documentary “Nature Boy” premiered last week to rave reviews and virtual tons of social media engagement.

The documentary and accompanying media blitz, following so soon on the heels of the most serious health scare of Flair’s life, has fans and peers alike singing the praises of the 16-time world champion from the rooftops. Kisses are being stolen and limousines are being ridden, to say the least. And don’t even get us started on the line at Space Mountain.

On Tuesday night, Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya faced off against Charlotte Flair on Smackdown Live. The winner would not only win the title, but would go on to face Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The loser would still be able to have a spot on the Smackdown women’s team for a 5-on-5 elimination tag team match against Team Raw.