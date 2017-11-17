Ric Flair Is Suing His Former Manager For Stealing His ’30 For 30′ Money

11.17.17

Ric Flair has had a very memorable 2017 from having a health scare that nearly took his life to a revealing look into his personal life during an excellent ESPN 30 for 30 special. Flair also made headlines talking about his sex life in ways that most people normally don’t, which shows he’s a man that has no problem opening up his life to anybody.

Flair’s latest appearance in the news is dealing with an issue he had with his former management team, Legacy Talent and Entertainment. According to TMZ, Flair claims that Legacy stole about $46000 from him and he wants it back.

The story notes that Flair received $25,000 from First Row Films, which is the company that produced the ESPN documentary on his life, but he was never informed of it or given his cut of the money.

