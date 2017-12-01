Ric Flair Tweets That He’s Open To Becoming Tennessee’s Head Coach Or Athletic Director

#Ric Flair #College Football
Tennessee football is in a state of complete and utter chaos right now. The school attempted to hire Greg Schiano to replace the fired Butch Jones, that backfired spectacularly, and the succeeding attempts to find a new coach have gone so poorly that the school fired its athletic director on Friday morning.

The list of names that have been tied to the Volunteers’ coaching job is lengthy, as it includes Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, N.C. State’s Dave Doeren, Washington State’s Mike Leach, and Kevin Sumlin, formerly of Texas A&M. As for the AD job, reports indicate that the frontrunner is former football coach Phillip Fulmer, who has reportedly been sabotaging the process with the hopes of getting the job.

It’s very weird right now in Knoxville, and the school could use a whole lot of stability in the form of a leader who is willing to circle the wagons and give both the athletic department and the football team someone to rally behind. That person is probably not Ric Flair, but the Nature Boy tweeted that he is willing to take either position on Rocky Top.

