Getty Image

Tennessee football is in a state of complete and utter chaos right now. The school attempted to hire Greg Schiano to replace the fired Butch Jones, that backfired spectacularly, and the succeeding attempts to find a new coach have gone so poorly that the school fired its athletic director on Friday morning.

The list of names that have been tied to the Volunteers’ coaching job is lengthy, as it includes Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, N.C. State’s Dave Doeren, Washington State’s Mike Leach, and Kevin Sumlin, formerly of Texas A&M. As for the AD job, reports indicate that the frontrunner is former football coach Phillip Fulmer, who has reportedly been sabotaging the process with the hopes of getting the job.

Sources: John Currie was prepared to hire Mike Leach but university officials wouldn’t allow him to do so. Phillip Fulmer has been sabotaging search process in hopes to become Tennessee’s AD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 1, 2017

It’s very weird right now in Knoxville, and the school could use a whole lot of stability in the form of a leader who is willing to circle the wagons and give both the athletic department and the football team someone to rally behind. That person is probably not Ric Flair, but the Nature Boy tweeted that he is willing to take either position on Rocky Top.