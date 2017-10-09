WWE

Ric Flair had a rough summer. Back in August, the Nature Boy was hospitalized, spent time in a medically induced coma, and had colon surgery. But he’s back on his feet now, giving up alcohol, planning public appearances, and even firing his management for their handling of his health crisis.

While Flair’s reinvigorated health is the best possible news for fans of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, we have something else to look forward to: ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary Nature Boy premieres in less than a month, on November 7. Directed by Rory Karpf, the project has been in the works since 2015, and features interviews with Flair’s family (including Charlotte), his first wife, and many of the wrestlers he’s worked with over the decades.

Thanks to Sports Illustrated, we now know that Ric Flair has seen the finished documentary. Here’s an exerpt:

Karpf said he screened the film for Flair three weeks ago while Flair was recuperating last month at a hospital in Atlanta. The 68-year-old underwent surgery in August to relieve an intestinal blockage, which required the removal of a portion of his bowel. Flair experienced significant complications during that procedure and was believed to be close to death. Flair has since recovered, and left the hospital. He plans to be at the premiere of the film in Atlanta next month. “He really liked it a lot and feels it is an honest portrayal of him,” Karpf said. “It has the good, the bad and the ugly.”

The SI story also offers a very positive review of the documentary itself, and teases some of its insights, including some insightful quotes from Shawn Michaels, and the tease of a big reveal from Hulk Hogan. But we’ll have to wait till the documentary airs on ESPN on November 7 to find out more about that.