Matt And Jeff Hardy Aren’t Expected To Go To WWE ‘Any Time Soon’

Besides WWE’s Fastlane pay-per-view, the big news of the weekend was Matt and Jeff Hardy popping up at a Ring of Honor New York City show to capture some gold and announce that they’ve signed with the company. They were rumored as being likely to sign with WWE, and when Matt Hardy said on Saturday they would be with Ring of Honor up until WrestleMania weekend, fans assumed the deal might end there.

But it seems that may not be the case, and the Hardys may now be expected to be on a long-term deal with ROH.

On late Saturday/early Sunday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some clarification about the Hardys in ROH. He says that going to WWE was a serious consideration, but overall, it just made more sense — personally and professionally — for them to sign with Ring of Honor.