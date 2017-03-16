Two More Ring Of Honor Stars Are Set To Become Free Agents

So far, 2017 has been a wild time for free agent pro wrestler speculation, probably more so than at any point since WCW was still in business. First we had to deal with all the Kenny Omega foolishness at the end of last year and during the build-up to Royal Rumble, and then there was the Impact Wrestling changeover that sloughed a bunch of talent and made the Broken Hardys the hottest thing available.
Now we’ve got some more wrinkles, laid out expertly by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer and Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com. Johnson reports that one of the youngest talents that is making a big name for himself, Lio Rush (who won the ROH Top Prospect Tournament last year) is nearing the end of his contract and has already given Ring of Honor his notice. He, along with former ROH TV Champion and three-time tag champion Bobby Fish, have let promoters know they will be taking independent bookings soon.
Fish had previously alluded to rejoining his reDRagon teammate Kyle O’Reilly again in the near future. O’Reilly, who left ROH shortly after losing the world title to Adam Cole, was expected to be WWE-bound, but just started taking independent dates this month. Meltzer reported that WWE recently backed off a batch of ROH stars they had their sights on (and in some cases, had formal offers out to) when ROH’s parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting, sent legal letters indicating they believed WWE may have been tampering by negotiating before stars’ contracts were up.
WWE is, according to Meltzer, keeping their distance for now on some performers who they may have spoken to a bit too close to their ROH contract expiration dates. These wrestlers include O’Reilly and Donovan Dijak. Meltzer still expects Adam Cole to eventually sign with WWE, as his contract is up on 5/1. Fish’s deal expires on 3/27 and it’s possible WWE may be interested in him, with or without O’Reilly.
Another interesting thing to note is that indie god Dalton Castle’s contract also expires in “a few months.” So temper your expectation, everyone, but there’s a slim chance 2017 could be the year of the peacock.
With Rush going, Dijak gone and War Machine supposedly on their way out soon, the last three Top Prospect winners could be out soon. And their current tag champions may well be back in WWE before we know it…
Not to mention the field for the current Top Prospect Tournament is pretty damn thin.
So they have lost or are going to lose the following, all in essentially 5 months:
Kyle O’Reilly
Bobby Fish
Adam Cole
Dalton Castle
Lio Rush
Hanson
Ray Rowe
Donovan Dijak
………..oof
Not to mention Keith Lee going to Evolve.
While it hurts to see the sinking ship that is ROH, all of the above wrestlers are at the perfect point in their careers to jump to NXT. They all have a great workrate and indy credibility, but they still require a considerable amount of polish before they are ready for Monday nights. At the same time, they aren’t at the point of Lethal, the Briscoes (or even Roddy Strong) where they already hit their ceilings.
combined with the loss of their non wrestling talent in nigel mcguiness, steve corino, and kevin kelly things are looking rough for ROH