Ring of Honor presented their 15th Anniversary pay-per-view on Friday night. There was a two-pronged buzz going into it, as the Broken Hardys were defending their newly-acquired tag titles amid some drama with Impact Wrestling, and ROH founding father Christopher Daniels was challenging for the world title for what seemed like the last time.

The evening culminated in an extremely happy ending, but further down the card, there was a very scary-looking injury. In the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship match between reigning champs The Kingdom (comprised of Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O’Ryan) and Dalton Castle and The Boys (comprised of Dalton Castle and The Boys), O’Ryan busted out a gorgeous Asai moonsault onto the floor.

Unfortunately, his shin caught the guardrail on the way down, and it looked nasty.

O’Ryan had to be carried to the back, and was unable to help his Kingdom compatriots celebrate their win. Later in the evening, TK revealed that he had indeed broken his shin and will likely need surgery … and also lost one of his favorite Ric Flair socks.

Shit man. They cut off my brand new @RicFlairNatrBoy sock. 😡 pic.twitter.com/ir9sX07Q7A — TK O'Ryan (@WildHorseTKO) March 11, 2017

Update I have to get my leg set tonight and will probably need surgery. Those that reached out: I love you ❤️

Those that talked shit: 🖕🏽 — TK O'Ryan (@WildHorseTKO) March 11, 2017

We wish TK a speedy recovery. No word out of ROH just yet on what will become of the six-man titles while O’Ryan is on the shelf.