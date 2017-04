New England Patriot’s tight end and human party muppet Rob Gronkowski made his official WrestleMania debut, all in the name of hypeness and friendship. During the WrestleMania 33 pre-show, Gronk hopped the barricade to help defend party boat BFF Mojo Rawley against Jinder Mahal during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

After the assist, Mojo was able to outlast the few remaining opponents to walk away with the battle royal win.