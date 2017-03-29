Getty Image

Damn Diesel, back at it again with the Rock feud. Just eight months after assuring the public that their beef during the shooting of Fate of the Furious had been squashed, the conflict has supposedly been reignited.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two bald and beautiful costars are being deliberately kept apart on the F8 press tour. According to their inside source, Universal is “keeping them separated as much as possible.” Universal claims that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson not making it to the same promotional stops is just because they happen to be on different continents, but Vin Diesel and the rest of the gang roll into Las Vegas’s CinemaCon just a day after Johnson was in the city to promote his upcoming Baywatch remake at the same event. MIGHTY SUSPICIOUS, EH?

So far no barbs have been traded (or alluded to) on their respective social media accounts, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be taking it to the ring at Sunday’s WrestleMania event as was widely suspected.

It sucks when you hate your co-workers, and they’re not willing to rise and grind as early as you are, but guys, come on. You’re family. Have you learned nothing from the eight movies in the franchise? Goddamnit.