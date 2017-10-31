Rockstar Spud Has Officially Parted Ways With Impact Wrestling

10.31.17 51 mins ago

If you’ve been reading With Spandex for even a minute, you’ll know that few people get as much love around here as Rockstar Spud. After five years of cementing himself as one of the best Impact Wrestling has ever had to offer, Spud has officially parted ways with the company.

As initially reported by PWInsider, Spud was granted his release earlier this month. We can confirm his departure three weeks ago. Though there’s no word on any solid plans for where he’ll end up next, the former X-Division Champion is excited for what the future holds for himself and his career. He’s also looking forward to devoting more time to working with UK-based charity The Starlight Foundation, as he hasn’t been able to do as much as he would like while living and working in the United States.

Spud first entered TNA as a contestant and eventual winner of the first season of British Bootcamp — a show he would then go on to host upon it’s return. Spud evolved from a brash and frankly unlikable ‘bad boy’ persona to become one of the most nuanced, well-rounded characters on Impact Wrestling. He found his footing as Dixie Carter’s sycophantic chief of staff, but it was his friendship and eventual feud with Ethan Carter III that took his narrative to the next level.

