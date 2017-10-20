Two Major WWE Stars Have Been Removed From TLC, And The Shield Reunion Isn’t Happening

Pro Wrestling Editor
10.20.17 24 Comments

USA Network

We’ve been reporting on the crazy medical issues taking over WWE, and now it looks like two major stars have been removed from Sunday’s WWE TLC event because of it.

First, the good news. Bray Wyatt is off the card, and we’re getting Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles in a “battle of former Bullet Club leaders” dream match. The bad news: Roman Reigns is also off the card, meaning the Shield reunion — which was more or less the entire selling point of this pay-per-view — isn’t happening. Reigns is being replaced by Kurt Angle. Really.

Via WWE.com, and not a parody site:

TAGSBRAY WYATTKURT ANGLEROMAN REIGNSWWE TLCWWE TLC 2017

