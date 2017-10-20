We’ve been reporting on the crazy medical issues taking over WWE, and now it looks like two major stars have been removed from Sunday’s WWE TLC event because of it.
First, the good news. Bray Wyatt is off the card, and we’re getting Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles in a “battle of former Bullet Club leaders” dream match. The bad news: Roman Reigns is also off the card, meaning the Shield reunion — which was more or less the entire selling point of this pay-per-view — isn’t happening. Reigns is being replaced by Kurt Angle. Really.
Via WWE.com, and not a parody site:
Bringing back Kurt with two days notice and zero build sure is one way to run a company.
Eh, it’s really a no win situation for the company. Yeah, it gives away Kurt’s return with little build, but the company doesn’t want to piss off fans who already paid for the show (either in person or by suscribing to the network/buying the PPV). So I get it.
This week has been the “Mr. Burns hired MLB ringers for his softball team, assumes nothing bad will happen” week for WWE. Jinder Mahal is obviously Daryl Strawberry, he’s not going anywhere!
Why do I feel like anyone that’s expecting a cool Bullet Club angle from this Finn/AJ match is going to be severely let down? Oh, because I pay attention to things, that’s why.
I’m guessing Angle won’t wrestle much, but the idea that he will, will sell this thing. He’ll probably get a few spotlight moves, but he isn’t taking damage.