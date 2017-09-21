Roman Reigns And His Promos Are Getting A Boost From An Unlikely WWE Superstar

09.21.17

Roman Reigns will have one of the biggest matches of his career this Sunday night at No Mercy in Los Angeles. Reigns will face John Cena in their first ever one one on pay-per-view match that is considered a “dream match” for a lot of WWE fans. It’s not going to main event the show most likely because WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is defending his title against Braun Strowman, but Reigns vs. Cena is one of WWE’s biggest matches of the year.

Part of the reason for the interest in Reigns vs. Cena is the fantastic promos they have delivered on Raw starting with the August 28 episode, the two weeks that followed and this past week on Raw when Reigns delivered some parting shots for Cena when Cena wasn’t there.

In a new interview with CBSSports.com “In This Corner” podcast hosted by Brian Campbell and Nick Kostos, Reigns feels like he has improved on the microphone over the past month because of working with Cena.

