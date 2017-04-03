The Undertaker Said Goodbye To WWE At WrestleMania 33

#Wrestlemania #WWE
04.03.17 46 mins ago 8 Comments
The Undertaker makes his entrance at WrestleMania 33 in Camping World Stadium

WWE Network

The Undertaker prepared for a historic match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, poised to be the first pro wrestler to reach 100 wins on a pay-per-view sine the format’s inception. The Undertaker made his first appearance on WWE programming since January’s Royal Rumble three weeks ago when he showed up on WWE Raw. Braun Strowman called out Roman Reigns, but got more than he bargained for when the Deadman came out.

Rather than engaging Bray Wyatt’s largest son, Taker called out the WWE Universe’s Enemy Number One. Since then, Roman Reigns and Taker have been fighting over whose yard it is because wrestling has weird analogies for overt masculinity. The two faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 33 to be the dominant dude with the wettest hair.

