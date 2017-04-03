The Undertaker prepared for a historic match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, poised to be the first pro wrestler to reach 100 wins on a pay-per-view sine the format’s inception. The Undertaker made his first appearance on WWE programming since January’s Royal Rumble three weeks ago when he showed up on WWE Raw. Braun Strowman called out Roman Reigns, but got more than he bargained for when the Deadman came out.
Rather than engaging Bray Wyatt’s largest son, Taker called out the WWE Universe’s Enemy Number One. Since then, Roman Reigns and Taker have been fighting over whose yard it is because wrestling has weird analogies for overt masculinity. The two faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 33 to be the dominant dude with the wettest hair.
Undertaker broke kayfabe. Wrestling is dead.
Have not commented for awhile (for too many reasons) but watching this was quite emotional experience given the constant presence of Taker in the WWE over the past 25 years. I saw the rumors for the show (which most turned out true) but still could not really see the Taker loss happening (youthful pride be damned even if Reigns going over is the right call especially for one leaving the business).
Thanks for all the great memories, Undertaker and hope the next phase of life is quite relaxing!!
Well said. Taker was a big part of my wrestling fandom, and as I saw him get systemically crushed by Reigns, there was a part of my wrestling childhood dying. I was never the biggest Taker fan, but he was a constant from the mid 90s on, so to see him go out on his back… it was the end of an era.
