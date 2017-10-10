Roman Reigns Took Some Unprovoked Shots At The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks, are indie wrestling superstars, but it often seems like their personas exist in relation to WWE. AJ Styles tried to bring them into the company with him in 2016, but at the end of 2016 they chose instead to sign with Ring of Honor and New Japan for two more years.
Then in September, they took part in the Bullet Club’s invasion of RAW, which was itself a reference to WWE’s DX faction invading WCW Monday Nitro during the Monday Night Wars in 1998. That may have been what inspired WWE to threaten legal action to get the Young Bucks to stop using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture.
And adding insult to injury, just this week the Big Dog himself, Roman Reigns, made an obvious jab at the Young Bucks in passing during a WWE conference call.
He isn’t wrong, and he isn’t really insulting them either… that’s what they do. They are great workers, but their characters are just “2 sweet” and crotch chops. I agree with Roman here.
I don’t like the Bucks (yes, they’re talented and yes, they’re kings of amazing spots), but redefining an older gimmick or repurposing it is as old was wrestling itself. It’s a non-argument disguised as sanctimony.
I need Bray Wyatt to be Bray Wyatt, too. I don’t need Bray Wyatt to be whatever it is that creative has made him over the last three years.
I still think they can fix him.
Why are you looking at me like that? Why are you walking slowly out of the room?
Turning him into Sister Abigail is the next step into turning him into a full exotico. Bring on the Bray Panic!
We don’t REALLY need Bray Wyatt to be Bray Wyatt.