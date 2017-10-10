Roman Reigns Took Some Unprovoked Shots At The Young Bucks

WWE

The Young Bucks, are indie wrestling superstars, but it often seems like their personas exist in relation to WWE. AJ Styles tried to bring them into the company with him in 2016, but at the end of 2016 they chose instead to sign with Ring of Honor and New Japan for two more years.

Then in September, they took part in the Bullet Club’s invasion of RAW, which was itself a reference to WWE’s DX faction invading WCW Monday Nitro during the Monday Night Wars in 1998. That may have been what inspired WWE to threaten legal action to get the Young Bucks to stop using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture.

And adding insult to injury, just this week the Big Dog himself, Roman Reigns, made an obvious jab at the Young Bucks in passing during a WWE conference call.