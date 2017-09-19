Cris Cyborg Would Rather Fight Ronda Rousey In WWE Than The UFC

09.19.17

There was a time when the best possible superfight to make wasn’t Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, it was Ronda Rousey vs. Cris Cyborg. Those were the heady days of 2013 and 2014, when Rousey was collecting Ws and pop culture shoutouts and Cyborg was collecting skulls. Now, things have changed. Kinda. Rousey has lost two in a row via knockout, and Cris Cyborg, after a brief flirtation with 140-pound catchweights, is the rightful UFC featherweight champion.

But on the MMA Hour, Edmond Tarverdyan, Ronda Rousey’s trainer, said he wants her to come out of what many perceive to be retirement for one more fight against her old foe, Cyborg. For her part, Cyborg has moved on. She wrote the following on CrisCyborg.com, under a banner with Rousey and herself featured over a Wrestlemania banner:

When I wanted to fight her it was because she was at the top of her game and she had all of the confidence in the world. She had not been KO’d twice in a row and some people were actually saying she could beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight.

I wanted the challenge so bad I almost killed myself trying to make the lowest weight possible just to give this fight to the fans, and she made every excuse for it not to happen.

Both of us are now at different chapters in our careers and for me that chapter is finished.

If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it, but I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring.

Cyborg and Rousey probably couldn’t work a decent match, but it would definitely be a fascinating match to put on a massive card like Wrestlemania. And the best part? Ronda wouldn’t have to get punched in the face by a woman who has 18 wins and 16 knockouts to her name.

If they really wanted to make it special, you put them in the Hell in a Cell. Cyborg would take the big bump off the top of the cage. Right?

