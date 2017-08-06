Ronda Rousey Is Opening Her Life Back Up To Fans As WWE Rumors Swirl

Contributing Writer
08.06.17

We haven’t heard much from Ronda Rousey since her disastrous comeback attempt at UFC 207 that saw her TKO’d in a short and brutal 48 seconds. Since then she retreated back into near-complete isolation, a state that she largely existed in for over a year following her first MMA career defeat to Holly Holm. That’s not to imply she’s been huddled in a dark room reliving the nightmare of her losses. The few glimpses we’ve had into Ronda’s life have been happy ones, with the UFC legend appearing on the hit NBC show Blindspot, coaching celebrities on Battle of the Network Stars, and getting engaged to fellow fighter Travis Browne.

But up until now, Ronda has shunned most media and publicity. Which makes this week’s announcement so surprising: she’s rebooting her site RondaRousey.com and is about to start sharing personal footage from her private life with fans. The project is in collaboration with videographer Michael Mardones aka Layzie The Savage, who documented Rousey’s rise to fame in a series of popular videos on MMA site MiddleEasy. At the start of the month he announced “Stoked to be documenting the next chapter. Much love to Ronda Rousey and Travis Brown,” on social media, and now we have the above video giving us a preview of what to expect from Ronda’s new fan friendly site.

That included the moment Travis asked her to marry him…

