Ronda Rousey’s Husband Travis Browne May Follow Her From UFC To WWE

10.11.17 57 mins ago

The will she / won’t she dance between Ronda Rousey and the WWE continues, and at this point we figure both parties are just enjoying all the extra attention they get whenever their names are bandied about together. But a new wrinkle in the story comes via TMZ Sports, who caught Rousey and her now-husband and fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne at the airport. He asked Travis about the possibility of a move to the WWE and got an interesting answer out of him.

“We’re still making decisions on my part, see where we go in the future, where I go in the future,” he said. “I’m not gonna say no!”

“We are at a crossroads, and do not have the luxury of talking!” Rousey interjected, ending the interview.

Earlier, she continued to keep things ambiguous about another WWE appearance like her Slammy-winning turn at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015. The WWE seems pretty hyped about the possibility of a showdown between Charlotte’s Four Horsewomen and Rousey’s Four Horsewomen.

“If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know?” she said. “I enjoy it more that way, and I don’t wanna ruin anything.”

So I guess the answer continues to be ‘Wait and see.’

(via TMZ Sports)

