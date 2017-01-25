Roman Reigns Is Convinced Ronda Rousey Could Succeed In WWE

It’s no secret that WWE has wanted to get Ronda Rousey in the fold for a very long time now. It all made perfect sense: Rousey is a lifelong wrestling fan, she calls her group of MMA buddies “The Four Horsewomen,” and she had one of the all-time great celebrity appearances at WrestleMania 31. But then … UFC 207 happened.
What was likely going to be Rousey’s last MMA fight, win or lose, ended up being a humiliating loss — her second-ever, and the second in a row … that coming with a year off in between fights. Since losing (and in the months leading up to UFC 207), she’s more or less vanished. Lots of armchair analysts have popped up to say Rousey’s two losses have completely ruined her potential to be a WWE draw.
One person who thinks she’d still be a rousing (ahem) success in the world of pro wrestling is Roman Reigns, who appeared on ESPN this week in a … truly questionable “quarter-zip performance fleece under windowpane Michael Strahan suit” ensemble to wax positive about Ronda potentially making the jump to WWE (via Fansided):
“I think she’s one of those athletes that gets that attention and all eyes are on her,” said Reigns. “So I think she definitely has the background, and she’s got the base to build on, so she’s got a great foundation.”
Of course, Reigns also then followed up by saying “She’s not shying away from the spotlight,” so it’s possible he’s not super familiar with what’s been going on with her since … about the time of that WrestleMania 31 appearance. It’s cool; he’s been busy.
I certainly don’t think that Rousey’s drawing power in a completely different avenue is ruined forever, and I think she’d be great if she actually made the jump. And it doesn’t hurt to have people like Reigns on her side within the company. He’s the Big Dog, you know. Also allegedly The Guy. Allegedly.
Why the losses don’t matter: She has name recognition from her impressive career before those losses. She transcended just being a fighter and became a celebrity outside of the ring. She has legit wrestling fan cred.
Why they might matter: Her aura of invincibility is gone. That might not seem important in a pre-determined environment, but it is important in terms of reception. Her appearance at WM 31 at the height of her success was a huge crowd-popping moment. I think she would still get a very good reaction now, but there’s also a greater chance she’ll get at least some taunts. She was very candid after her loss to Holm about how much she was affected emotionally by that embarrassment and very reclusive before and after the Nunes fight. Wrestling fans are extremely unpredictable and I would understand it right now she doesn’t want to put herself in front of an unpredictable live audience.