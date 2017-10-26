Youtube

The rumors of Ronda Rousey potentially wrestling a match in WWE have been swirling this year thanks mainly to the fact that Rousey was at WWE’s Mae Young Classic earlier this year. Rousey was there to support her Four Horsewomen friend Shayna Baszler, who ended up finishing second in the tournament and got signed to a WWE deal after the tournament was over. During the tournament, Rousey was in the crowd with her other Four Horsewomen friends Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who is engaged to WWE NXT wrestler Roderick Strong.

Since then, UFC President Dana White has said that he thinks Rousey is retired from UFC competition while Rousey has started training for wrestling out in California at a school that is run by WWE star Brian Kendrick. Apparently, Duke has joined her in training and Shafir is also training in Florida.

In early September, WWE released a video that had Rousey, Duke and Shafir in a parking lot when WWE’s Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley walked up to her. Rousey said “any time, any place” to them. The staring and trash talk continued at the Mae Young Classic although nothing has been announced in terms of having a match.