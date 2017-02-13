Today is Jordan's first birthday and it's also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE. As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan's mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur. For years I have been fortunate to put smiles on people's faces worldwide, performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and lived off of the adrenaline from the WWE audience. Today, I have this beautiful baby girl, @realjordanschubenski, who looks at me with so much love, the purest of love. There's nothing in this world I wouldn't do for her. I'm with the man of my dreams, who supports me and loves me unconditionally, @bobbyschubenski, and I'm running a successful business, @totallyfitmama with my best friend, @fitmamacourt. I once dreamed of becoming a WWE Champion. Now my dream is to be the best mother I can be, to make the man I love happy and proud, and to really change people's lives with @totallyfitmama. I have finally found happiness but it took years and many tears to find the life I have now. It took courage and strength to make the positive changes that I have made to get to where I am. I know in my heart that everyone can find happiness the way I did. I finally took care of myself which gave me the strength to take care of the people I love the most. @bobbyschubenski you are my love, my inspiration. Thank you for giving me the strength to be the best woman I can be. @chantic, thank you for always being there for me. You're more than just my sister, you're my other half. Mom and Tata, thank you for listening and giving me the best advice. You were always there 24/7 and I thank you for supporting me throughout my career in the WWE, and not telling me to quit when I was hurt or down. Terri and Bob, thank you for being the best future in-laws a woman could ever have. You have treated me like a daughter from day one and I love you both so much. @renapaulos, we are soul sisters for life➡️ continue to next post
Superstar Rosa Mendes has officially retired from WWE. Mendes made the announcement Monday afternoon via Instagram, saying:
Mendes first got her start with WWE as part of the 2006 Diva Search, where she managed to crack the top 8 before being eliminated. After signing a developmental contract, she took on various roles, including managing Primo and Epico during their feud with Hornswoggle, Natalya, and Great Khali (yup, that’s still a real thing that happened), and a brief stint as Fandango’s dance partner.
While she may not be remembered as a legendary in-ring talent, her tenure on Total Divas gave us some of the best moments in the show’s history, such as the time she didn’t understand how friendship works and tried to kiss an extremely befuddled Paige, and this gem that will forever live in Total Divas infamy:
Truthfully, those screams of agony are probably less about waxing and more about spending an extended amount of time in Buffalo.
Mendes will go on to manage her Totally Fit Mama business endeavour, that creates healthy meal plans and recipes for fitness-conscious mothers.
Adios, nuestra amiga, and thanks for the memories.
